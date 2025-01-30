NBA News: Kyrie Irving highlights Klay Thompson’s huge crucial role for the Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks‘ recent 137-136 nail-biting victory over the New Orleans Pelicans highlighted more than just the team’s collective resilience—it underscored the importance of Klay Thompson’s evolving role within their system. Despite the NBA game coming down to the final seconds, the Mavericks managed to secure the win thanks to standout performances by Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford. Yet, it was Irving’s post-game remarks about Thompson that drew attention to a critical element for Dallas moving forward.

“We’re making an emphasis to get him involved and to keep him involved throughout the game,” Irving said of Thompson. “Value his minutes… And also call his number when we don’t have anything offensively. He’s one of those emergency buttons for us. But when he stays in a rhythm and he stays engaged within the game, or we keep him engaged as a teammate, he does great things for us. Even when he’s not shooting particularly well, we just know that we can rely on him as an anchor on defense.”

Thompson finished the game with a solid stat line of 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist. His contribution was crucial as Dallas clawed back in key moments. Although not as dominant as in his prime Golden State years, Thompson’s increasing rhythm and consistency bode well for the Mavericks, who are looking to establish themselves as legitimate contenders in the competitive Western Conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season averages reflecting his adjusted role

Thompson is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game with Dallas this season. While these numbers are modest compared to his peak years, they reflect a player transitioning into a complementary role. His ability to stretch the floor, hit crucial shots, and provide a defensive anchor remains invaluable, especially in games where the offense stagnates.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stand on the court in the first half at Chase Center.

Advertisement

Consistency is key

One of the main questions surrounding Thompson has been his consistency. The shooting guard has had moments where his performances resemble his championship-caliber days, followed by games where he seems out of rhythm. Maintaining a steady output will be essential for the Mavericks’ long-term success. Irving’s comments suggest that the team understands the importance of keeping Thompson engaged, ensuring he remains a vital part of their offensive and defensive schemes.

Advertisement

see also Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes something clear to his teammates after 52-point performance

Collective contributions show promise

While Thompson’s gradual resurgence is a positive development, the collective effort from the Mavericks was the driving force behind their latest win. Irving led the way with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, while PJ Washington delivered an impressive 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists, earning player-of-the-night honors. Daniel Gafford also played a pivotal role with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Advertisement

Looking ahead

As the season progresses, the Mavericks’ success may hinge on their ability to maintain offensive fluidity and defensive discipline. Thompson’s integration into the system is crucial for both. His experience, shot-making ability, and defensive instincts provide Dallas with a much-needed edge. If the Mavericks can keep him in rhythm and consistent throughout the campaign, they may find themselves in a strong position to contend when the NBA postseason arrives.

The question now is whether Dallas can channel this collective energy and individual growth into sustained success. If Thompson finds his groove and maintains it, the Mavericks will be a much tougher team to beat.

Advertisement