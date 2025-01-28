Klay Thompson open to join Steph Curry for a three-point contest vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been in the spotlight lately, even attending the NFL Playoffs with Taylor Swift to watch the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Clark might make an NBA crossover at the upcoming All-Star Weekend, starting Feb. 14, by participating in the three-point contest alongside Steph Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. Mavericks guard Klay Thompson seems on board with the idea.

“It’d be fun,” Thompson said about the possibility of facing Clark and Ionescu in a 2-on-2 matchup with his former teammate, according to Mavericks beat writer Landon Thomas. “I don’t know the details, but if the opportunity presents itself, that would be cool to be a part of.”

Last season’s NBA three-point contest, held during All-Star Weekend, took an unexpected turn when Ionescu competed against Curry. The matchup was a hit with fans, and the league seems eager to build on that momentum this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, the league is exploring a contest featuring the four stars. In November, Ionescu even mentioned Clark as her ideal teammate while appearing on the Big Ten Network’s Big Ten Tailgate ahead of an Oregon vs. Maryland football game.

Stephen Curry won the three-point contest againts Sabrina Ionescu last season (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal reported that the NBA plans to move the Curry vs. Ionescu contest from Saturday to Sunday, slotting it between games of the league’s revamped All-Star Game format.

Advertisement

see also WNBA: Chicago Sky star Angel Reese discusses CBA negotiations with Skylar Diggins-Smith

Caitlin Clark’s shooting is one of the best in the WNBA

In last year’s three-point shoot competition, Curry won, but Ionescu outperformed all other contestants while shooting from the NBA three-point line. And, if she plays with Clark, she would have a great partner.

Advertisement

When it comes to her three-point shots, Clark scored 122 from 355 attempts in the 2024 regular season, according to ESPN. On the other hand, Ionescu, in this past season, Ionescu scored 107 three-pointers.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever shoots the ball against Dana Evans #11 of the Chicago Sky (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clark completed her debut season with the Indiana Fever, setting numerous records and earning the Rookie of the Year award. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer concluded her inaugural season with many records, setting the WNBA single-season assists record with 317 assists in 2024.

see also Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston opens up about her on-court dynamic with Caitlin Clark

Clark has previously said that she isn’t a fan of the new All-Star format

This year’s event will feature a four-team mini-tournament with three teams of NBA All-Stars and a fourth team composed of the league’s rising stars. However, Clark isn’t sold on the changes.

Advertisement

“I think it should be East vs. West. Like, that’s true All-Star. No doubt, East vs. West. Battle it out. That’s what it was about,” she told Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

“That’s the whole point of it. That’s why you’re an All-Star. It’s the best from the East versus the best from the West, play each other, see which side’s better,” she added. However, she did not comment on potentially joining the three-point contest.

Advertisement

If Clark and Ionescu team up, it would undoubtedly excite WNBA fans. With Clark’s star power and ability to draw attention—proven during her rookie season—their presence could also boost ratings for the event.