Los Angeles Lakers fans couldn’t have asked for a better offseason. Rob Pelinka picked up where he left off in February, bringing new faces and extending Anthony Davis‘ deal ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The big man got tied to a three-year, $186 million max contract extension, which gives the purple and gold reasons for optimism going forward. Even if LeBron James decides to leave in the near future, AD will keep the Lakers’ hopes alive.

While his health is still a concerning topic, Davis seems to be extremely committed to doing whatever it takes to bring success back to LA. Pelinka revealed the 30-year-old showed desire to embrace a big role in the years to come before agreeing on an extension.

Rob Pelinka reveals Anthony Davis’ mindset during contract talks

“In our conversations with Anthony, his desire to lead our franchise for the next several years became abundantly clear,” Pelinka said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “AD understands that his commitment to being the hardest worker, combined with high character, is what will help define our culture for many seasons to come. It is a proud day for Lakers Nation when we’re able to extend the contract of one of the game’s most dominant two-way players.”

When healthy, AD has proven to be the kind of player that can give the Lakers championship aspirations. Of course, the biggest challenge for him will be to play out his contract without missing too many games.