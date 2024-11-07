NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James gives clear response to confrontation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant

LeBron James spoke to the press about his confrontation with Ja Morant in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024-25 NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies‘ big 131-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers left a controversial image when Ja Morant shoved star LeBron James after taking a shot in the second quarter of the 2024-25 NBA meeting. The 25-year-old point guard was charged with a technical foul for the play.

There was a story behind the confrontation between James and Morant. With a minute and a half left in the half, the Grizzlies star attacked Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent in the low post and not only scored two points and drew a foul, but also taunted him by saying he was too small for him.

Not to be outdone, LeBron went after Morant on the next play, scoring two points and leaving him on the floor. The King also returned the signal, slamming his right palm into the court. Then came Morant’s touchdown and subsequent shove, which James did not respond to on the play.

Lebron James’ statement following confrontation with Morant

At the end of the game, James responded to the action, reacting to Morant’s push. “That’s the essence of the game. The energy and inspiration he gives to the younger generation is huge for our league and it’s great to have Morant back, no doubt about it,” the Lakers star said of the confrontation with the Grizzlies star.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center on November 04, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

James’ experience allows him to take these moments with more ease, even enjoying each match despite the defeat. It was clear that this was a duel that would remain on the court. In the final stage of his career, the Lakers star made it clear that he does not want to get into controversy and continues to prove that he can compete at the highest level, even if the game has these strong plays.

Ja Morant’s response after showdown with LeBron James

Morant also responded into the media microphones after the win over the Lakers, which included a showdown with James. “He was next on the schedule. The Lakers beat us last time and I didn’t get to play last year. When James defeated us on our court, he was laughing, playing, looking at me and talking. Now I took my first opportunity to get back on the court and play against them,” the Grizzlies point guard declared.

LeBron James and Ja Morant’s duel in numbers

Both players showed why they are stars on their respective teams. Morant was one of the top scorers for the Memphis franchise with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds. James, meanwhile, scored 39 points, dished out six assists and grabbed seven rebounds, proving once again why he is one of the best in history.

