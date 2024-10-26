NBA News: Taylor Jenkins sends strong message to Ja Morant's Grizzlies after loss vs Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins criticized the performance of his team led by star Ja Morant in the loss to Houston Rockets in the second game of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Memphis Grizzlies were unable to extend their winning streak in the 2024-25 NBA season, falling to the Houston Rockets 108-128 at the Toyota Center. The loss prompted brief but resounding statements from head coach Taylor Jenkins, who sent a message to the team led by Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies were coming off a close win over the Utah Jazz in their season opener and were playing their second game on the road in Houston. They did well in the first half of the game, taking a six-point lead into the break, but their performance fell apart in the last two quarters.

“They punked us. We could not get out and play with pace, or get a rebound. We have got to respond. They were shooting under 40% and then we couldn’t get the ball. Then they applied pressure on us and we couldn’t get our offense going. We made some decent shots, but missed some open three-pointers and then had turnovers,” messaged Jenkins to his Grizzlies’ players.

Ja Morant played 24 minutes at a good level despite not getting any rebounds (he grabbed five in the first game). The two-time All-Star scored 24 points and dished out two assists against the Rockets in an acceptable performance that included a substitution in the second quarter. The Grizzlies star has missed time in the preseason and is looking to go from low to high.

The Rockets took advantage of the Grizzlies’ turnovers

Coach Jenkins’ anger at his team had to do with the 29 points the Rockets scored after forcing 19 turnovers, which ultimately made the difference in the outcome. The Grizzlies were unable to capitalize on their offensive opportunities and were outplayed by an opponent that went on a 17-0 run to get on the scoreboard.

When will Ja Morant’s Grizzlies play?

Fortunately for Jenkins, the Grizzlies, led by point guard Ja Morant, will get a rematch this Saturday night when they play their home opener at the FedExForum against the Orlando Magic, a team that is off to a 2-0 start to the season. The game will be an opportunity to overcome the mistakes made against the Rockets and show that Memphis can go far in the championship.