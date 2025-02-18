Eagles OT Jordan Mailata reveals what he felt after defeating Mahomes’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Although several days have passed since the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl LIX victory, the impact continues to be felt. Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata played a key role and, in the midst of the euphoria, shared his feelings about defeating none other than Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs.

Back in early February 2023, the Chiefs emerged as the victors over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, held at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. However, the recent victory by Nick Sirianni’s team in New Orleans had a sense of revenge, according to Mailata’s comments.

“To do it against the Chiefs was special too because it felt like we got our revenge,” he said. “When I say we, I mean me. I got my revenge because that game two years ago tore me up. We let it slip away. We should have three, but we let that slip. Just so mad.”

Additionally, the Australian revealed to the press his emotions following Philadelphia’s victory, a mix of joy, pride, and excitement: “I didn’t end up bawling out,” he said.

Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I just went back to my room and was like, this is crazy. It was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I don’t know it if it was the adrenaline or what it was probably more a culmination of everything leading up to that moment. I expected a bigger, more emotional response. I just felt pride. Pride and joy more than anything. Just like, man, we did it. We did it.”

Back to work, perhaps with a different roster

Jordan Mailata has yet to begin his preparations for a potential back-to-back championship, but his focus is already on getting back in shape. However, he is well aware that many of his teammates may not be part of the roster moving forward.

“It’s kind of sad because I don’t know what’s gonna happen with our class this year,” said Mailata. “We talked about it, the four of us (Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and Josh Sweat) that are still here, and just talked about how we always joked that we are the best draft class Howie’s ever had.

“It’s been special to share the locker room with those guys seven years now. Man, that’s a special group there. The guys from that draft class, Sweaty, Dall and Vonte, I mean we all just said if this is our last ride, let’s make it the best ride yet.”

Mailata addressed Dickerson’s injury

Although Landon Dickerson played an active role in Super Bowl LIX, a knee injury hindered his performance. Ultimately, the decision was made, in consultation with the medical staff, to undergo surgery this offseason, which will require a reasonable recovery period.

Regarding this situation, Jordan Mailata expressed his solidarity with his teammate, understandably lamenting the injury suffered by Dickerson.

“There are times where I thought he wouldn’t be able to go,” Mailata admitted. “But he’s very disciplined. His treatment and his rehab, seeing him attack [that] the same way he attacks preparation for the game, it’s inspiring.”

“Just knowing Landon the past couple years I’m not surprised by that (Dickerson playing the entire game),” Mailata said. “Just knowing his work ethic, knowing his want to and will to get there and be able to play. It means the world to me. Shows me that it doesn’t matter what he’s going through, he’s gonna be there for me.”