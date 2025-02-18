NFL Hall of Famer Jared Allen picks former Jets’ player over Sam Darnold for Vikings QB spot

The Minnesota Vikings fell short of their goals for the 2024-25 NFL season. However, Sam Darnold’s arrival provided a crucial stopgap, seamlessly covering for JJ McCarthy’s injury. The Vikings chose not to sign Darnold to a long-term deal, making his renewal more complicated. Securing a new contract would now require a massive multi-million dollar deal. Amid this uncertainty, NFL Hall of Famer Jared Allen made a surprising statement about the quarterback position. He suggested a former New York Jets player as a potential solution.

On the Up and Adams show, Jarred Allen discussed the Vikings’ quarterback situation. “So here are the options: They can franchise Sam. They could tag him, which would be $41 million this year…Vikings could try for a long-term contract with Sam, which would be, you know, four years, $160 million-ish. They could roll with JJ McCarthy, commit to him, and let Sam walk.” However, Jarred added another alternative: “They could bring in a veteran quarterback.”

After analyzing the options, Allen stated that Aaron Rodgers could be a great alternative following the possible departure of Sam Darnold. “We’re hearing…the old Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers vibe: Aaron Rodgers to the Vikings...” Then, Allen was asked if Rodgers would fit for Vikings QB and he answered: “I say reluctantly yes,“ stated Jared Allen on Up and Adams Show.

Some NFL experts, like Tom Pelissero and former NFL players, believe the Minnesota Vikings are taking a big risk with JJ McCarthy. They argue that relying on McCarthy after Sam Darnold’s departure is a gamble. McCarthy is coming off a long-term injury and might struggle to regain his competitive rhythm.

Jared Allen #69 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 27, 2013 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Additionally, McCarthy must replace Darnold, who is 27 years old and had his best season last year. This situation makes the decision even riskier for the Vikings. For this reason, NFL Hall of Famer Jared Allen suggests signing a veteran quarterback as a safer solution.

Why Aaron Rodgers could be a great fit for the Vikings’ QB spot?

Aaron Rodgers was released by the New York Jets less than a week ago. He could be a great alternative to support young JJ McCarthy. Rodgers’ presence would give McCarthy more time to regain confidence and avoid unnecessary injury risks. This move would also provide the Vikings with short-term stability at quarterback. At the same time, it would not limit McCarthy’s long-term development and projection.

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly already made a decision about his professional retirement

After his release from the New York Jets, rumors suggested Aaron Rodgers might retire from professional football. However, journalist Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated reports that Rodgers has informed the Jets of his desire to keep playing in 2025.

“Rodgers did tell Mougey and Glenn that it was his tentative intention to play in 2025…things can change, of course, but Rodgers gave the Jets the impression that he had unfinished business to take care of.”

