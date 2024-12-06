What does Michael Jordan really think about LeBron James? NBA insider reveals untold story with MJ

Michael Jordan forever changed the landscape of basketball. With nearly 20 years in the NBA and six championships with the Chicago Bulls, his talent and competitive drive are undeniable. A generation later, LeBron James emerged as another all-time great, widely considered one of the strongest contenders for the title of the GOAT. Now, an NBA insider has shared rare insights into MJ’s true feelings about Bron.

“This is an off-the-record thing that he would probably frown on me for telling, but I’m going to tell it,” Michael Wilbon began, recounting on The Rich Eisen Show the details of Michael Jordan’s opinion on LeBron James.

“There were times earlier in LeBron’s career, and sort of sprinkled throughout, where people got critical of LeBron. Whether it was ‘The Decision,’ whether it was a play, passing off to Donyell Marshall, whatever,” Wilbon recalled. “People think Michael Jordan resents LeBron. To me, there’s evidence to the contrary, in that there’d be a phone call.”

The reporter went on to reveal what Jordan would do when he felt the media was unfairly attacking LeBron. “I’d answer the phone, and this is what I’d hear on the other end. ‘Hey, don’t take a shot at LeBron, that’s just garbage. This kid is great. There’s no need to take a shot at him.’”

This previously unknown detail highlights what Jordan truly valued about LeBron. Recognizing him as one of the most talented players in the league, MJ took it upon himself to defend LeBron, even without any personal gain. “That conversation is playing out with him knowing it’s not going to be repeated — it’s not going to be told on PTI, it’s not going to be written about in the Washington Post, or on ESPN.com.”

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat hugs Michael Jordan after defeating the Charlotte Bobcats 109-98 in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 28, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What has Jordan said publicly about LeBron?

Despite the frequent comparisons between them, both Michael Jordan and LeBron James have consistently spoken respectfully about one another. A few years ago, Jordan was asked about LeBron’s place in the basketball world and he responded: “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world… I’m a fan of his; I love watching him play. I think he’s left his mark, and he’ll continue to do that.”

LeBron’s admiration for MJ

LeBron James, in turn, has often expressed his admiration for Michael Jordan, whom he grew up watching and idolizing. So much so, that LeBron chose to wear jersey number 23 for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers as a tribute to MJ.

Reflecting on the first time he saw Jordan in person, LeBron shared a memorable moment: “I didn’t think it was real, man. You don’t understand. I didn’t think Michael Jordan was real. I only thought he lived in the TV. When I saw him, I was like, if the man above would have taken me that day, I would’ve lived a hell of a life, I swear to God.”