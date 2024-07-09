Following his contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James talked about what it meant to be missing out on Klay Thompson and other targets.

Following a period of uncertainty regarding LeBron James‘ future, the Lakers have confirmed that James has signed a two-year, $101.35 million extension. A notable aspect of this new contract is LeBron’s decision to take a pay cut, opting not to demand the maximum allowed $104 million. Despite this, the Lakers have struggled to sign any significant players, like Klay Thompson, and LeBron has addressed the situation candidly.

This financial move by James was intended to help the Lakers avoid salary cap restrictions that could hinder the team’s future roster formation. Additionally, it provided the Lakers with the financial flexibility to use the mid-level exception, allowing them to sign a player for $13 million above the first salary cap.

However, even with this financial leeway from James’ contract, the Lakers have not been able to secure any mid-level players. Their primary targets—Jonas Valanciunas, Klay Thompson, and DeMar DeRozan—have all signed with other teams. Valanciunas joined the Washington Wizards, Thompson went to the Dallas Mavericks, and DeRozan secured a robust deal with the Sacramento Kings.

LeBron James’ message on missed signings

LeBron James, the NBA‘s all-time leading scorer, expressed that he is not frustrated by the missed signings and understands that it is part of the free-agent business, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands on court with LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Harry How/Getty Images

“It takes two to tango. I think our front office, our coaching staff, they tried to do the job that they wanted to do or tried to get guys to come and it didn’t happen. And that’s OK. That’s part of the business. I’ve been in this business long enough to know that sometimes it happens, sometimes it don’t.”

James added, “So we don’t sit here and lie about or cry about it. We move on and Klay’s a great player. Obviously DeMar’s a great player. Valanciunas was one of those guys who ended up going to Washington, was someone that was in talks with us, but we move on to see how we continue to get better.”

LeBron’s message underscores his understanding and experience in the league, emphasizing the need to move forward despite the setbacks in free agency.