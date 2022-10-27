The 2022-2023 NBA Season is just starting, but Isiah Thomas has already made up his mind about Kevin Durant's performance with the Brooklyn Nets.

There are teams like the Brooklyn Nets that have a lot of pressure behind them. Especially when one of the players is Kevin Durant. Not only because he is expected to dominate every single night he's on the court in the 2022-2023 NBA season, but because he's getting older. That's when some of the big players start to go down the fall of greatness.

For example, Isiah Thomas, the two-time NBA Champion, got there when he was 28 years old. Not so old, but old enough to be good in the league. As well as his 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons, who were led by him. However, after that he couldn't clinched any more championships.

So, now he is on live NBA TV talking about Kevin Durant's performance during this first week of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, and goes off with an unexpected statement. As a 34-year-old NBA player, Durant has proved himself every night, especially in the most tough during the playoffs, but Thomas had another point of view.

The Brooklyn Nets have played only four games in the 2022-2023 NBA Season, so far. its too early for anyone to start making statements about any NBA player, especially when that player is Kevin Durant. Even so, when the one making that bold statement is the former NBA Champion with the Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas.

In fact, what Thomas said is one of the most random statements right now, especially when the stats are taking into account. Durant is currently the points per game leader in the Nets franchise, with 32 points per game. However, the bad record is what concerns the most to the two-time NBA Champion with the Detroit Pistons.

"He used to get 30 (points) and that meant he dominated the game. Now his 30 is just 30." Thomas said on NBA TV when they were showing a chart with Durant in the lowest plus-minus stats in the league. However, Durant is also one of the only two Nets players that have scored more than 100 points in the first four games of the season. The rest are at least 51 points or lower.