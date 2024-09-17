Former NBA All-Stars claims Klay Thompson's role on Mavericks won't be like it was on Warriors

Former NBA All-Star believes Klay Thompson will take on a different role with the Dallas Mavericks than he had with the Golden State Warriors.

Dallas Mavericks fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the new NBA season, especially with the arrival of Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors. After 13 years with the Warriors, the sharp-shooting guard is embarking on a new journey alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, according to a former NBA All-Star, Thompson won’t be playing the same role he had during his tenure with the Warriors.

On his podcast Gil’s Arena, Gilbert Arenas discussed how Thompson’s role with the Mavericks will differ, stating that the Warriors required him to score more, while Dallas won’t rely on him as heavily for points.

“I think because at Golden State, him being great was needed. You know, him being a 20-22 (points per game) type of guy for them was really needed for them to be successful. He doesn’t have the pressure of being that guy in Dallas. Klay doesn’t need to average 21-22 (points per game),” Arenas said.

Arenas further explained that playing alongside stars like Doncic and Irving will reduce the pressure on Thompson compared to his time with the Warriors. “If Klay doesn’t average 20, there’s two dudes who are still carrying his load right,” he said.

“Him not averaging 20 with Golden State was a losing season. Just that alone, that he doesn’t have to be the number two guy carrying the team releases a lot of pressure,” Arenas concluded.

Thompson excited about Mavericks’ Championship potential

As the season draws closer, Thompson is settling into his new home in Dallas. In an interview with Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoop Journal, he expressed excitement about the upcoming season and the Mavericks’ chances of competing for a championship.

“I’m excited; it’s a whole new chapter of my career that has the potential to be really special,” Thompson said. “The team was so close last year—three wins away from a championship—so I know we have the ingredients for success.”

Thompson added, “We just have to stay together and build week by week. I know we can do something special, and that’s why I’m here early, just to get a feel for the city and the lay of the land. And I’m having fun while doing it.”

