NBA News: Mavs star Luka Doncic provides major update on injury status before season opener

Leading up to the start of the NBA season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made it clear how he feels about his injury and his chances of playing in the opener.

NBA, Basketball Herren, USA star Luka Doncic attends Jordan Brand Family Tour on August 31, 2024 in Beijing, China.
© IMAGO / VCGNBA, Basketball Herren, USA star Luka Doncic attends Jordan Brand Family Tour on August 31, 2024 in Beijing, China.

By Matías Persuh

A new NBA season is starting, bringing with it the hopes of several teams striving for the coveted championship ring. One of those teams, the Dallas Mavericks, aims to go as far as possible. To achieve this, they will need their roster at its best, and none other than their star Luka Doncic provided a big update on the injury that has been bothering him in recent days.

The Slovenian has been sidelined for several days after suffering a calf injury. However, his recovery has been effective, and he was held out of preseason games to ensure he is in the best shape for the start of the season.

In a recent interview published by reporter Joey Mistretta on his X account (formerly Twitter) @JoeyMistretta_ , Doncic acknowledged that he feels recovered from his injury: “It doesn’t hurt a lot… It’s fine now, it’s perfect… I’m good.”

With these statements, the star of the Dallas Mavericks clears up any doubts regarding his health status, and it is believed he will be available for the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs if coach Jason Kidd requires him.

The tough start for the Mavs

The team led by Jason Kidd is a serious contender in the Western Conference, especially after the addition of Klay Thompson to their roster. The former Warrior joins Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in pursuit of a new championship for the franchise, but it won’t be an easy task.

The Mavericks’ debut will be next Thursday in a Texas showdown against the San Antonio Spurs. Their second matchup will be against the formidable Phoenix Suns on Saturday, October 26.

After their second matchup, they will face the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic.

