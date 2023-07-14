Damian Lillard has chosen the Miami Heat as his next destination to play with Jimmy Butler. The star has already informed the Portland Trail Blazers that he won’t accept recent trade offers made by the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away from being a contender.

Now, the final decision has been made. Damian Lillard wants out of Portland with one team in mind: Miami. The next step for the Heat is to present the Blazers a trade package worthy enough.

Report: Miami Heat make first offer for Damian Lillard

According to a report from Aaron Fentress, the Miami Heat have made a trade offer to the Blazers which includes Tyler Herro and at least three first-round picks for Damian Lillard.

However, many experts point out this doesn’t look promising for the Heat as the Blazers already contemplate Miami’s picks will be all out of the Top 20 based on their recent performances. It’s important to remember they just played the NBA Finals and will remain a contender.

That’s why, it seems inevitable for the Heat to include a third team as they don’t have enough assets to fulfill the Blazers’ aspirations. Otherwise, general manager Joe Cronin has already warned the NBA that time is not a problem for Portland.

“We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months. That’s how my approach has been and will be with this.”