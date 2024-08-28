NBA News: NFL legend Deion Sanders strongly defends LeBron James' handling of Bronny

LeBron James‘ decision to join his son Bronny with the Los Angeles Lakers has generated intense debate in the basketball world. Many question whether Bronny is ready for the NBA and whether LeBron is putting his legacy at risk by prioritizing family over sport. However, legendary cornerback Deion Sanders has come to the “King’s” defense.

Sanders emphasizes the importance of the role of parents in the development of athletes. Like LeBron, he has been criticized for favoring his children in his college coaching career. However, he defends his right to support his family and help them achieve their dreams.

In a recent interview, Sanders compared LeBron’s situation to that of LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball. Both parents have faced criticism for their involvement in their children’s careers, but Sanders defends them, arguing that their presence and support have been crucial to their families’ success.

“All the African American fathers that we grew up with, I used to watch them and see that connectivity that they had with their sons, and it was just so damn phenomenal, man. I would mimic that… You know why everyone jumped on LaVar Ball? Because he was present, and no one was speaking out for his babies. He was like, ‘My son’s going to be this, my son’s going to be that.’ Two first rounds later, three playing pro sports, the other one’s overseas. You gotta give him love… You gotta give Bron love. You can say what you want, he’s been there. He’s supposed to pave the road, he’s supposed to pave the way for his baby. Last time I checked, everybody’s doing it. Ain’t no fun if the homie can’t have none.”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The relationship between LeBron and Bronny

Despite LeBron’s unwavering support for his son, the star player has set clear boundaries. He has made it clear that on the court, the relationship will be professional and that Bronny will have to earn his place on the team.

Advertisement