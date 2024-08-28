Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: NFL legend Deion Sanders strongly defends LeBron James' handling of Bronny

LeBron James' decision to play alongside his son Bronny divides opinions, but NFL legend Deion Sanders comes to his defense.

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXMDeion "Coach Prime" Sanders speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James‘ decision to join his son Bronny with the Los Angeles Lakers has generated intense debate in the basketball world. Many question whether Bronny is ready for the NBA and whether LeBron is putting his legacy at risk by prioritizing family over sport. However, legendary cornerback Deion Sanders has come to the “King’s” defense.

Sanders emphasizes the importance of the role of parents in the development of athletes. Like LeBron, he has been criticized for favoring his children in his college coaching career. However, he defends his right to support his family and help them achieve their dreams.

In a recent interview, Sanders compared LeBron’s situation to that of LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball. Both parents have faced criticism for their involvement in their children’s careers, but Sanders defends them, arguing that their presence and support have been crucial to their families’ success.

“All the African American fathers that we grew up with, I used to watch them and see that connectivity that they had with their sons, and it was just so damn phenomenal, man. I would mimic that… You know why everyone jumped on LaVar Ball? Because he was present, and no one was speaking out for his babies. He was like, ‘My son’s going to be this, my son’s going to be that.’ Two first rounds later, three playing pro sports, the other one’s overseas. You gotta give him love… You gotta give Bron love. You can say what you want, he’s been there. He’s supposed to pave the road, he’s supposed to pave the way for his baby. Last time I checked, everybody’s doing it. Ain’t no fun if the homie can’t have none.”

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The relationship between LeBron and Bronny

Despite LeBron’s unwavering support for his son, the star player has set clear boundaries. He has made it clear that on the court, the relationship will be professional and that Bronny will have to earn his place on the team.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Drew Brees advises Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning to follow Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers' example
Sports

Drew Brees advises Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning to follow Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers' example

NFL Rumors: Jaguars help Trevor Lawrence with weapon rejected by Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
NFL

NFL Rumors: Jaguars help Trevor Lawrence with weapon rejected by Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb reveals final decision by Jerry Jones about the future of Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb reveals final decision by Jerry Jones about the future of Dak Prescott with Dallas Cowboys

LeBron James strongly defends Josh Allen as NFL players vote Bills star as most overrated QB
NFL

LeBron James strongly defends Josh Allen as NFL players vote Bills star as most overrated QB

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo