Once again, Kyrie Irving's actions — or lack thereof have fueled controversy and debate around social media. Some believe he's got every right to spread anti-semitic information; some think he's crossed the line and should be held accountable for it.

Maybe, the truth is somewhere in between. People shouldn't mistake freedom of speech with a green light to spread hatred and misinformation. But maybe establishing conditions for him to come back is a bit dehumanizing.

Whatever the case, Irving's paying the price after refusing to share a timely apology for his... not-so-smart actions and has now lost his biggest endorsement. In an interview with CNBC, Nike co-founder Phil Knight confirmed the brand would end its partnership with Irving.

NBA News: Phil Knight Confirms Nike Is Done With Kyrie Irving

(via The Athletic)

“Kyrie stepped over the line,” Knight said. “It’s kind of that simple, so he made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And yeah, I was fine with that.”

The Nets said they suspended Irving for “no less than five games” because Irving refused to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic views.”

“Same situation,” Knight said. “He was dug in.”

Knight also discussed Nike’s process of partnering with athletes.

“We look at who we sign and how much we pay, and we look at not only how good the athlete is, but how his or her character (is), so it’s not an exact science, but it’s a process that we go through with a lot of intensity, with a lot of people sticking their hand in it, and that’s one that goes all the way to the CEO because some of the numbers (athletes) are paid are pretty big,” he said.

Of course, Nike has been directly tangled up in multiple controversies over the years, including child labor. So, it's not like they've set the standard for ethics or anything like that. On the other hand, Irving really left them no choice.

Don't get me wrong. I, for one, think athletes shouldn't stay in their lanes or just 'shut up and dribble.' I condone and support their rights to speak their minds and share their views on delicate subjects.

However, that 'critical thinking' doesn't give them — or anybody by any means — a green light to share fake and dangerous information, let alone attack the Jewish — or any other — community. It just doesn't work that way.