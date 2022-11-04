There was no coincidence when Nikola Jokic won his back-to-back MVP award last season. In fact, this all-time record as a center proves how big of a star he is. To pass up Wilt Chamberlain's record is a huge milestone that nobody could have ever imagined.

Nikola Jokic surprised everyone last season by winning second-in-a-row MVP award. However, time puts up everything in place at the right moment. Its early in the 2022-23 season, Nikola Jokic was building up to a moment like this, with 21 points per game so far, but nobody saw coming that he would break a 49-year record which was owned by the great Wilt Chamberlain.

After being a second-round draft pick, nobody expected the kind of improvement that Nikola Jokic has made to his game. Not only because as a 7-foot-tall, the Serbian had to adapt himself to a position that has evolved over the years thanks to huge players including Shaquille O'Neal, who probably is the best example in the last 30 years or so.

In fact, this record was really hard for him to break up because the distance between these two players and the rest is astonishing. For example, the third center with most triple-doubles in NBA history is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who pulled up 21 triple-doubles in a 20-season career, and he is considered one of the greatest players in the game.

NBA News: Nikola Jokic breaks up Wilt Chamberlain's 49-year most triple-doubles record

The No.6 of the NBA's 75 list Wilt Chamberlain truly was an ahead-of-his-time type of player. A player who was talented, with a gifted physique, and of course one of the best basketball IQ's through the first seasons of what its known now as the National Basketball Association. In fact, during his 14-season NBA career, he averaged 30 points with 23 rebounds per game, as a center. And from time to time he liked to be a playmaker as well.

During that period of time, Chamberlain registered 79 triple-doubles, which is a huge accomplishment especially when at that time center couldn't even pass over the half the court. The game wasn't as dynamic as it is today, that's why this record is so special. Even so, as Chamberlain didn't have so much assists in his career. In fact, his last registered triple-double was on February 17, 1973 when he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, against the Portland Trail Blazers. That night he pulled up 17 points, with 11 assists and 31 rebounds.

Now, after 49 years, as well as the three-point line was introduced, and of course, the center position on the court has changed. It had to be the two-time in a row MVP award winner Nikola Jokic who passes him up. Jokic playing for the Denver Nuggets, registered 15 points, with 13 defensive rebounds, and 14 assists. Another wild performance by the Serbian player. Who is now the sixth player with most triple doubles in NBA history as well.