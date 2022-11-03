Kyrie Irving's 2022 NBA season has not been the best and it just got worse. The Brooklyn Nets decided to suspend their superstar and here is the reason why.

Since Kyrie Irving signed with Brooklyn, everyone expected huge games by the point guard. Unfortunately, what he has given to the Nets are more headaches rather than good results, so now the team has decided to suspend the superstar.

Brooklyn's locker room is nowadays one of the toughest to control. As a prove of that, Steve Nash and the Nets decided to take different paths after a 2-5 start in the 2022 season as he couldn't manage the players correctly.

But now, Brooklyn has a bigger problem to solve as soon as possible: Kyrie Irving's behaviour. The point guard seems to be more focused on what happens outside the court and now he won't be able to worry about his team's performance after getting suspended by the Nets.

Why did Nets suspend Kyrie Irving and for how long?

The Brooklyn Nets have had enough of Kyrie Irving's attitude. After tons of controversial actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the point guard ended with the team's patience this 2022.

In recent days, Kyrie Irving used his Twitter account to post antisemitic comments. The NBA and the Nets tried to convince him to apologize, but the point guard refused to and now he has to accept the consequences.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity -- but failed -- to clarify," the Nets said through a statement.

The film the team is referring to is 2018 Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, directed by Ronald Dalton Jr., which says that there's a secret cabal of Jewish people that control global society and that the Holocaust was a hoax. Irving tweeted a link to the movie on his official account.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games," the team added.