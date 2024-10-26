NBA News: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton reflects after scoreless performance in loss to Knicks

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton reflected on his poor performance after a scoreless night in the team’s loss to the New York Knicks.

The Indiana Pacers faced the New York Knicks in their second game of the NBA regular season and suffered a 123-89 defeat, marking one of the roughest games in Tyrese Haliburton’s career, where he failed to put up a single point.

After a shaky start against the Detroit Pistons, where Haliburton only converted 1 of 9 three-point attempts, things went from bad to worse against the Knicks. Haliburton missed all 7 three-pointers and went 0-for-8 from the field.

“We just missed a ton of shots, and it starts with me,” Haliburton said postgame. “I ain’t tripping. The great thing about it is tomorrow we don’t play. I’m going to get in the gym and I’m gonna shoot.”

“We’re all gonna shoot and we’re going to be ready to go on Sunday (against Philadelphia),” he added. “I’m gonna get a lot of shots tomorrow. I’m gonna get a lot of shots on Sunday, and I’m gonna be ready to go on Sunday.”

Tyrese Haliburton #0 and T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers react on the bench in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Elsa/Getty Images

Haliburton reflected on his performance, adding, “I just was bad. It happens. I have to be better defensively. I felt like I was alright in my shifts, but again, should rebound the ball better, take care of the ball better. Just keep us in a rhythm offensively.”

Pacers coach Carlisle not worried about Haliburton’s struggles

Despite the heavy loss and his star player’s poor outing, head coach Rick Carlisle remained unconcerned and praised Haliburton’s resilience despite his struggles.

“I thought Tyrese did a very good job of keeping his emotions in check and just continuing to try to play,” Carlisle said. “Sometimes you have nights like that in the NBA. He’s a fourth- or fifth-year player. I mean, nights like this are gonna happen to the best players in the world. We all gotta take our medicine from this tonight, come back on Sunday, and do better.”

Pacers’ upcoming schedule

After opening the season with a win over the Pistons and taking a tough loss at Madison Square Garden, the Pacers will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, October 27. The team will then head out to face the Orlando Magic the following day, on Monday, October 28.

