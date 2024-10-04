NBA News: Redick’s unexpected decision involving LeBron James that has Lakers fans disappointed

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to kick off their preseason with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but excitement among fans has taken a hit due to a surprising decision by head coach JJ Redick regarding LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ preseason opener will take place this Friday night at Acrisure Arena, where many fans were eager to witness LeBron James as he embarks on his 22nd season in the NBA. However, in an unexpected move, head coach JJ Redick has chosen to rest the Lakers’ star player, leaving fans disappointed.

Speaking ahead of the game, the new Lakers coach addressed questions about the involvement of both LeBron and Anthony Davis, stating: “They’re going to play this weekend,” although he immediately clarified: “We’re still talking through what minutes and rotations look like for everybody.”

Given this update, it’s likely that ‘King’ James’ first minutes of preseason action will come on Sunday, October 6, when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns, once again at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.

The Lakers’ remaining preseason schedule includes matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks, two games against the Golden State Warriors, and another contest against the Phoenix Suns. The highly anticipated start of the NBA regular season will tip off on Tuesday, October 22, with the Lakers facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

Bronny’s time to shine?

While LeBron James won’t be suiting up for Friday’s game, there’s still plenty of reason to tune in. One of the most anticipated storylines is the potential debut of LeBron’s son, Bronny James. The 19-year-old guard could make his first preseason appearance, depending on JJ Redick’s lineup choices, since the coach has expressed his intention to experiment with various rotations in the upcoming games.

A memorable image could unfold on Friday: Bronny on the court with LeBron watching from the sidelines. However, fans will have to wait a little longer for the much-anticipated moment when father and son share the court together.