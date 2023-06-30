The Sacramento Kings were the biggest surprise last season in the NBA thanks to an extraordinary core group of players such as De’Aron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk.

In his first year as head coach of the Kings, Mike Brown led the team to a 48-34 record as the No.3 seed in the Western Conference. Though they were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, Sacramento will be a contender in the upcoming years.

However, the West is getting really crowded. Bradley Beal has joined the Suns, Chris Paul will play with Stephen Curry and the Warriors and the Denver Nuggets are the favorites to repeat. That’s why the Kings are already making big decisions.

Harrison Barnes extends his contract with the Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes has agreed on a new three-year, $54 million contract extension in order to stay with the Kings. It was a much needed move for the franchise as the period of free agency is just about to start.

Now, Barnes won’t leave Sacramento. Though he is one of the veterans in the team, the 31-year old was a key piece in their playoff run averaging almost 15 points per game against the Warriors.

Furthermore, in terms of reliability, Harrison Barnes played each and every game during the regular season. That’s something you don’t see nowadays. After the move, the Sacramento Kings send a clear message to the Western Conference. They’re ready to take the next step.