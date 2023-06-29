The Los Angeles Clippers decided to waive Eric Gordon in a crucial moment for the franchise just before the start of free agency. In a period full of amazing trade in the NBA, all teams are on the move.

Considering Los Angeles have a roster which includes names like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the move was much needed to save at least $100 million on the tax bill. Furthermore, if they want to also keep Russell Westbrook, this seemed to be a no-brainer.

However, though Eric Gordon’s decision could primarily economic, there might be a catch. If James Harden is open to a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers could be all-in.

Will the Clippers sign James Harden?

In the case of Eric Gordon, the decision means the Clippers will not guarantee the $21 million contract for the player and he will become a free agent. Of course, this opens the door for a possible trade with the Sixers if James Harden is indeed available.

Harden exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season. As a consequence, the next step for the Sixers will be definitely a trade as Harden didn’t consider declining the option to become a free agent.

As it’s happening with many players around the league, Harden wants to join a contender. The Clippers will be a tremendous team alongside familiar faces such as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and maybe Westbrook.