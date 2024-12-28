NBA News: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama reveals the true reason behind his New York adventure

On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Brooklyn Nets 96-87 at Barclays Center, with Victor Wembanyama playing a key role in the victory. However, it was his actions the following day that truly caught everyone’s attention, as the French center participated in an unusual activity for an NBA player.

The unexpected turn of events began when Wembanyama took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday night, asking: “What are the best spots to play chess in NYC???” A few hours later, he followed up with another post: “Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square Park to play chess? I’m there,” catching his fans by surprise.

True to his word, Victor showed up at Washington Square Park to play chess with strangers. Afterward, he spoke with journalist Molly Morrison, who later shared the interview on her X account. When asked about his decision to attend, Wembanyama responded candidly, saying: “I don’t know. I was just feeling like it. That’s enough of a reason… It was a lot of fun.”

As a seasoned professional athlete accustomed to high-stakes competition, Wemby also made sure to track his chess results. “I lost against two pros,” he admitted. “But I won against my brother. So, that’s worth it,” he added with a smile, pointing to his brother and laughing.

Wembanyama’s post on X.

Wembanyama’s proposal to the NBA

After his surprise chess session at Washington Square Park, Victor Wembanyama shared a photo on social media with the fans who joined him, expressing his gratitude with the message: “Thanks to everyone who pulled up in the rain.” He also proposed an idea for the NBA: “We need an NBA players-only Chess tournament, with proceeds going to the charity of the winner’s choice.”

When will Wembanyama play again?

In Friday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Victor Wembanyama contributed 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in 35 minutes of play. Afterward, he took a well-deserved break on Saturday morning to enjoy a game of chess but will quickly refocus on basketball.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center in what promises to be a highly competitive matchup. Both teams are currently battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. The Spurs sit in ninth place with a 16-15 record, while the Timberwolves are just ahead in eighth place at 16-14.