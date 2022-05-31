Even though they're just four wins away from another NBA championship, Stephen Curry knows they still have quite a tough road ahead of them.

Of the 29 NBA teams Steve Kerr has faced as coach of the Golden State Warriors, just one of them has bragging rights against them: That's the Boston Celtics, winners of nine of 16 matchups between them.

So, even though the Warriors enter the 2022 NBA Finals as the favorite to win it all, the Celtics have been a big headache for them over the past eight years. And they've never been as good as they're today.

That's why the Dubs need to be wary of being overconfident. So, even though they like the matchup, Stephen Curry recently admitted that the Celtics could give them plenty of trouble at the ultimate stage.

Steph Curry Knows They Can't Sleep On The Celtics

“[They] got some guys playing at a really high level, very well-rounded team, they got the size,” Curry said.“We like the matchup in terms of confidence going in, knowing we can win, but there’s obvious respect in terms of what they present as a team. Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown are the heads of the snake, Marcus Smart does what he does, you got some vets, Al Horford who has been in the league a long time and in his first Finals appearance so I’m sure they’re motivated just like we are and we’re excited to get things going.”

The Warriors are the team to beat. They have homecourt advantage and more firepower on nearly every spot. But they're going against a young, hungry team and the most storied franchise in basketball history.

Whoever wins, we can be sure that this will be a matchup for the ages, as Curry knows the only thing missing in his résumé is a Finals MVP trophy, but the Celtics will fight with bones and nails to win their league-leading 18th NBA championship. Who'll prevail?