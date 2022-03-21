With Stephen Curry now on the sidelines after Marcus Smart accidentally injured him, the Warriors superstar opened up on whether his rival tried to hurt him or not.

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive blow during their loss to the Boston Celtics. Stephen Curry couldn't even finish the game after Marcus Smart accidentally hit him while diving for a loose ball.

Smart's reputation as a volatile and physical player prompted some controversial takes on social media. Also, Steve Kerr called him out during the game, which only made some fans think Smart did it on purpose.

Even so, the replay is clear and shows that Smart was just trying to make a play. Albeit risky and not so common nowadays, it was just a basketball play, and Curry thinks people shouldn't even be having that conversation.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Defends Marcus Smart, Says He Didn't Mean To Hurt Him

“He (Marcus Smart) didn’t try to hurt me,” Curry said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “There’s a certain way that he plays that I don’t think many other people would have made the play that he did, but I don’t think it was malicious or dirty or trying to hurt me."

“It’s kind of just a tough situation, like I said it’s just the way that he plays,” Curry added. “There’s conversation just around should he, or shouldn’t he have, but it wasn’t like he looked at me and was like, I’m trying to hurt that dude. It’s basketball.”

Curry Is Optimistic About Coming Back In Time For The Playoffs

For what it's worth, Curry has confidence in his ability to come back right in time for the playoffs. For that, he's just going to give it time and not try to rush things to avoid any sort of setbacks:

“I’ve been told you want to not rush the beginning phase of the healing because that is where you get the most progress," Curry said. "When you put your shoe on and get back on the court, you aren’t dealing with any crazy soreness or anything. This is one, if you push it too soon, it can linger. We got enough time for that. I am an optimist though."

While the Dubs are stacked with talent on both sides of the ball, it's clear that they'll only go as far as Curry's able to take them. Hopefully, we'll see him back on the court and at full strength when it matters the most.