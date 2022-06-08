The Golden State Warriors still need to win three more games in the 2022 NBA Finals. But even if their focus is on that trophy, Steph Curry also has a mission of his own.

The Golden State Warriors are back to the NBA Finals. They've already won one game but lost homecourt advantage, meaning they'll have an uphill task to try and beat the Boston Celtics at the legendary TD Garden.

Some claimed the dynasty days were over, and they were never going to be back to this stage. They said that Stephen Curry would retire without winning a Finals MVP award and that it would take a toll on his legacy.

That's why this year's Finals mean even more for the greatest shooter of all time. Even though winning the ring is the priority, Steph admits that he's also looking forward to taking that little trophy home as well.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Gets Real On Potentially Winning Finals MVP

"It would mean everything, because that pretty much means you're winning the series," Curry said. "You think about when Andre won, when KD won his two, there's just so much joy in that moment. No matter who wins it, there's so much joy in that moment, you wanna be able to experience it. And I think the context of every series changes in terms of what it's gonna take to actually win, and I think for us to win this championship, get three more wins, and hold that Larry O'Brien trophy, I'm gonna have to keep playing the way I am."

"That smaller trophy isn't the motivation at all," Curry explained. "But you know what comes with winning the big one, and what it takes to do that. So I'm focused on that. The fact that I have another opportunity, and we have another opportunity to be here on this stage after the conversations over the lat two to three years, that says a lot... So I'm excited about it. There's just so much joy in that moment no matter what. You want to be able to experience it."

In reality, it's not like Stephen Curry has anything left to prove at this or any level. But even though he's shattered all kinds of records and gathered accolades left and right, some still dare question his legacy.

So, what are they gonna say if Steph wins Finals MVP? Will they say the Celtics weren't a good rival, or that the NBA gave him the award out of pity? Whatever the case, he won't leave anything to chance or luck.