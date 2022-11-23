Stephen Curry is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. And even though he's had plenty of help from Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, no one can deny that the Dubs were, are, and will always be his team.

That's why some of his critics tried to look down on him by stating that he had never won an NBA Finals MVP trophy. Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant earned those honors in their three championship runs, even though Steph also played out of his mind.

Notably, Iguodala's Finals MVP award has always been a subject of debate among NBA Fans. That's why JJ Redick couldn't avoid asking Steph about his true feelings about not winning the award back in 2015.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Opens Up On His Finals MVP Snub

"I feel like I deserve that for sure because when you get into the Finals you don't understand the magnitude of the narrative," Curry said on 'The Old Man & The Tree'. "There's no better lesson than being in it. And so, that two weeks felt like an eternity. From game one winning in overtime and Kyrie getting hurt to game two, the no Dellevedova experience."

"That started the narrative of our whole back and forth," Steph added. "Bron was playing out of his mind. Then we go to Cleveland, we're down 2-1, it's like you're comparing my stats to other Finals MVPs. They get to Gave 4, 5, 6, and we win three in a row and win the series and Andre and his defense and his presence."

"But the power of the narrative is just... it can distract you from what the actual goal is," Curry continued. "I felt like we're not winning the Finals if I'm not playing the way I'm playing and we're not winning the Finals unless Andre did what he did. So, we both thought we deserved it. But it never dawned on me that I wouldn't have another opportunity to get one or the fact that he didn't deserve it."

At the end of the day, winning the NBA championship is all that matters. But now that Steph is also a Finals MVP, his haters have now run out of ammo forever. What are they going to say about him now?