Stephen Curry had very kind words for Klay Thompson during Team USA training camp. A farewell message for his Splash Brother after that sudden exit from Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry is ready to face a new era without Klay Thompson. All members of that legendary dynasty, including Draymond Green, were supposed to retire together, but, that won’t happen for the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson didn’t feel valued by the team’s front office as he didn’t receive a big contract extension offer to stay in The Bay. According to Klay, it wasn’t the same treatment for him compared to Steph and Draymond.

“Coming here is just a fresh start (Dallas). Feeling just wanted again, like I bring great value. It just gets me excited to go out there and work out. There were times last year where it was tough and it wasn’t as joyful as it was in the past.“

This confirmed a report from ESPN which had already pointed out that Klay felt ‘miserable during his final months with the Warriors. That’s why he became a free agent and chose the Mavs. The star was so coveted that LeBron James wanted him in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry dedicates special message to Klay Thompson

Now, Stephen Curry is preparing to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s an opportunity full of nostalgia and expectations with an impressive roster led by James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid.

However, in the middle of his preparation toward the Olympic tournament, Curry couldn’t deny Klay Thompson’s departure from the Golden State Warriors has been crushing. It all happened during an interview with ESPN.

“Klay heading to Dallas, it’s tough. It does suck losing Klay. There’s no two ways around it. It’s something that I never imagined would be a reality, but we want him to be happy. We want him to be able to enjoy the game of basketball. We would have loved to maintain the core and finish out together, but we obviously understand the league and how things change. So, you have to be able to celebrate what we accomplished and then be able to move on.”