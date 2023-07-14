So far, the Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that made the most changes this summer. It wasn’t a surprise, since they failed to help Stephen Curry during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Even though longtime general manager Bob Myers is no longer in the Bay area, the Dubs found in Mike Dunleavy a man who’s not afraid to make big decisions. Shortly after being promoted, the new GM pulled off the trade that brought Chris Paul to San Francisco.

On top of that, he re-signed Draymond Green to keep the core that led the franchise to multiple championships. However, the Warriors also suffered some departures, and Curry will miss one of those players.

Stephen Curry praises Donte DiVincenzo

Even though they’ve spent just one season together, Donte DiVincenzo seemed to make an impression on Curry, who believes the New York Knicks are getting a great player.

“He’s all about basketball, he’s all about winning. He brings great energy to the locker room,” Curry said Thursday, via SNY. “I used to call him the vet even though he’s still on the younger side, just because he’s got that kind of spirit about him. He plays way beyond his years. … He’s good on both sides of the ball, he can play-make better than most people probably realize. So he fills a lot of holes on a team.

“He’s not selfish in the respect of — I know he wants to start and be that guy — but he also understands where value can be created on a team no matter what the role you’re asked to do is. … And the Knicks got a good one. I’m happy that he got his fair share of that CBA too. So it was good.”

DiVincenzo signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Knicks, where he will reunite with former college teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. In Steph’s eyes, New York got a great player in the Villanova product.