The Golden State Warriors suffered a huge departure this summer with Klay Thompson leaving the organization after 13 NBA seasons. But sad as it may have beem, Steve Kerr believes it was necessary.

In an appearance on “Willard and Dibs,” the Warriors head coach admitted that while he still holds Klay in high regard, Thompson hasn’t been the player he used to be before the injuries. And that the veteran star needed to leave to stop suffering about it.

“He struggled to try to get himself back to that level. Even though I think he played really well at times for us over the last few years and obviously helped us win a championship. . .He was still a really high-level player. In his own mind and I think in the minds of everyone watching, he wasn’t the same guy as he was prior to the injuries. And Klay really struggled with that,” Kerr said, via ClutchPoints.

Thompson, 34, underwent two major leg surgeries before making a triumphant return to the court in 2022, following a two-and-a-half year absence. He contributed to the Warriors’ title that season, but his level declined in the next two years.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass during a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on November 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

“The stuff that went on organizationally, honestly I think that stuff is all a byproduct of the frustration with the injuries. We were always in great stead with Klay in terms of our relationship and communication how we felt about him. In the end, he really needed this career change and I think it’s going to be good for him,” Kerr added.

Klay Thompson happy with decision to leave Warriors for Mavs

After months of speculation about his future, Thompson found himself with an offer from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency. He ultimately packed his bags, joining the Mavs on a three-year, $50 million deal.

“Coming here is just a fresh start,” Thompson said at his introductory press conference in Dallas. “Feeling just wanted again, like I bring great value. It just gets me excited to go out there and work out after this press conference and get shots up. There were times last year where it was tough and it wasn’t as joyful as it was in the past.“