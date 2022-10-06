The Golden State Warriors had one of the most shocking episodes during their trainning camp that involved Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

As the Golden State Warriors will have to keep their game in the game after the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation during a practice session, both the Warriors VP Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr have cleared out the way to be focus on what happens on the court.

Aside from the fact that both confirmed this situation did happened, only Warriors VP Bob Myers made specific remarks about it. Those remarks included what will happen to both players. Also, he mentioned that this incident won't affect the current negotiation talks for their new contracts with the Warriors.

However, most of the Warriors' players have talked about the situation with the media, which could easily be taken out of context for further situations. However, Steve Kerr made one statement about this situation before changing the subject.

NBA News: Steve Kerr finally opens up about the Green-Poole incident

After the Warriors VP Bob Myers made it clear that the entire incident won't be taken easily by the Warriors organization, head coach Steve Kerr didn't want to speak specifics about the situation. However, he made one thing clear about the incident. "I won’t be answering anything more, because Bob (Myers) already answered what needed to be answered. The only thing I will say is that Jordan (Poole) has been fantastic throughout (training) camp."

"There was a report that I was made aware of last night, someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude in camp. Nothing can be further from the truth, he’s been fantastic. So, disappointed to see misinformation out there. But I wanted to make sure I set the record straight on that. Everything else we’ll handle it internally.

Although he confirmed that the four-time NBA Champion with the Warriors Draymond Green presented himself on Thursday morning to the Warriors' facilities, apologized to everyone, and then left without trainning with the team. Also, Steve Kerr mentioned he will wait until Saturday to see Draymond Green back for practice.