On the complete other side is Steve Kerr. The Golden State Warriors coach does not like controversy, but whenever there's a sociocultural or political issue, he addresses it. Unfortunately for Kyrie Irving, he has received rough comments by Kerr regarding his antisemitic thoughts.

Steve Kerr adresses Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments with brutal honesty

Warriors' press conferences are always followed by everyone after a non-NBA related issue comes up. It is known that Steve Kerr's voice is always heard if something happens outside the court thanks to his knowledge in politics, society and cultural topics.

Now, it was Kyrie Irving's turn to receive Steve Kerr's comments. The Nets point guard recently tweeted a link to 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, directed by Ronald Dalton Jr. This movie talks about a secret cabal of Jewish people that control global society and that the Holocaust didn't happen. Of course, he was severely judged for it.

"Words matter. Words really, really matter," Kerr said about Irving's tweet. "And in modern society with social media, the way things can sort of fan across the globe exponentially and get a million hits immediately, every comment matters, everything you say matters."

Even though Irving didn't apologize for his words, the Nets addressed the problem immediately. Brooklyn announced this November 3 the suspension of the point guard for at least five games, days in which he won't receive his salary.