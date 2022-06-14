Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is fully confident in his team's ability to close out the 2022 NBA Finals on the road. Check out what he had to say.

Everybody knew the Boston Celtics were going to be a tough rival for the Golden State Warriors. But Steve Kerr's team managed to get back on track after falling to a 1-2 hole and is now one win away from another championship.

The Celtics gave the Dubs hell on both ends of the glass. They've been physical, gritty, and pesky on the defensive end of the floor. But great performances by Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins kept them afloat.

That's why now that they're on the verge of winning their fourth title in the past eight seasons, Kerr is all but certain that his team will get the job done and close out the Celtics at the legendary TD Garden.

NBA News: Steve Kerr Says Warriors Will Win The Finals In Boston

"Unbelievable job. I could literally go around every single one of you guys and just tell you how amazing you were," Kerr said after the game. "That was a total team effort, especially as they came and punched us in the mouth."

"We're going to get this in Boston," Kerr added. "We're going to finish this in Boston, okay? Whatever Steph said yesterday, it still applies, right?. Tomorrow we get our rest and get on the plane and go get everything you need done, treatment-wise, migration, eat well, take care of it. You take all that stuff lock-in."

He's Not Worried About Stephen Curry

Kerr also addressed the end of Steph Curry's historical streak of games with at least one three-pointer. Steph was ice-cold after his 43-point masterpiece, yet his coach isn't worried the slightest:

"I think Steph was probably due for a game like this," Kerr said. "He’s been shooting the ball so well that, at some point, he was going to have a tough night. But we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of depth that can make up for that. And our guys did a good job of that tonight."

The Warriors will have to bring their A-Game to win one of the most important games in franchise history on Thursday night. But if someone can pull it off and make history again, that's definitely the Dynasty.