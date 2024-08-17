NBA News: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards reveals what it felt to beat Kevin Durant in playoff

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently shared his thoughts on what it was like to knock off Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards, who is poised to elevate the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top of the Western Conference this season, reflected on last season’s success, where they reached the Western Conference Finals before falling to Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

Despite his competitive spirit, Edwards has long admired Kevin Durant, even calling him his favorite player of all time. This admiration was on full display during the Paris 2024 Olympics when Edwards said playing alongside Durant was “everything I’ve ever dreamed of.“

Both players were invited to a recent interview at Fanatics Fest with former NBA player Jalen Rose and Edwards opened up about his mixed emotions after the Timberwolves eliminated the Suns in the playoff semifinals.

Anthony Edwards on beating Kevin Durant

During the interview, Edwards admitted that beating Durant, his childhood idol, wasn’t as satisfying as one might think. “I’m not going to lie… I felt bad a little bit, only because he is my favorite player of all time,” Edwards confessed, according to ClutchPoints. “I didn’t want to send him home like that. You know what I mean? It happened, man, and I felt bad.”

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves slam dunks the ball ahead of Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Edwards was a dominant force throughout the series, leading the Timberwolves with an impressive 31.0 points per game, along with 6.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds. His stellar performance helped propel Minnesota to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004, solidifying his status as one of the league’s rising stars.

