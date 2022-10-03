Some young NBA players are ready to take a step forward and get their first All-Star nod once and for all. Find out who they are here.

The NBA features nothing but the creme of the crop of basketball players. You have to be the best among the best to get 15 minutes of playing time, let alone make an All-Star game. That's especially true if you're a young player just trying to learn the ropes of the game.

Some guys need more time to develop and showcase their talents to the fullest. They need to bulk up, watch hours of film, and relentlessly work on their craft before finally being put in the spotlight.

That's why after a couple of years of showing glimpses of greatness, we believe some young hoopers are finally ready to get the first All-Star nod of their blossoming careers. Here, we'll dig a little deeper into that.

NBA News: Young Players Ready To Become All-Stars

3. Tyrese Maxey

Early reports from Philadelphia 76ers' training camps have been very positive when talking about Tyrese Maxey. He'll share the backcourt with James Harden and is the frontrunner to earn Most Improved Player honors.

Maxey has a big bag of moves and is a three-level scorer and underrated playmaker. He'll thrive on and off the ball with Harden mentoring him, and he might as well be the team's second-best player behind Joel Embiid.

2. Tyler Herro

After months of speculation and even trade rumors, Tyler Herro finally got his payday. Now, he'll need to pay that confidence back on the court, and some believe he might be ready to be a starter going forward.

The Miami Heat have always been quite high on the Kentucky product and for very good reasons. Herro is way more than just a sharpshooter, and he keeps making strides to improve on the defensive end of the floor.

1. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards didn't disappoint the slighest. He's been a stud since day one, and he made it a personal challenge to become a solid defender, a challenge that proved successful in his second year in the league.

Edwards has the whole package, and he's already the best player in a young, resurging Minnesota Timberwolves team that's going to turn a lot of heads next season. Don't be shocked to see him enter the MVP race as well.