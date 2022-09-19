Some players need more time to blossom and show their full potential. So, here we'll talk about three third-year players ready to break out.

Learning the ropes of being an NBA player is no easy task. Some young guys need more time to develop, bulk up their bodies, and take a step forward in the best basketball league in the world. That's why we should never judge a draft pick until a couple of years have passed.

The third season is usually where young players break out. Their bodies are ready to deal with a bigger workload, and they have hundreds of hours of film to know how to make the most of their skill set.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three young hoopers that should be near the top of the Most Improved Player voting next season. Don't be surprised to see them earn their first All-Star nod as well.

NBA Rumors: 3 Third-Year Players Ready To Break Out

3. Tyrese Haliburton

The Sacramento Kings added to their never-ending string of major mistakes when they traded Tyrese Haliburton. He's a dynamic playmaker and a guy who can score from all three levels, and he'll now have a team to run on his own.

Haliburton is an explosive combo guard who's shown glimpses of good defense from time to time. He'll get as many shots as he can handle with the rebuilding Indiana Pacers, so don't be shocked to see him average 20+ points and 9+ assists per game with a couple of steals.

2. Patrick Williams

The Chicago Bulls were quite high on Patrick Williams, and the third year might as well be when they finally watch him blossom. He's finally healthy and has bulked up quite a lot in the offseason while also adding more range to his offense.

Williams has the potential to be one of the best wing stoppers in the league. He can guard one through five, and his athletic traits should allow him to get to the rim with ease. He won't be the focal point of their offense, but we still expect him to take a massive leap.

1. Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey will start at point guard for the new-look Philadelphia 76ers. He's thrived next to James Harden, and having a full offseason to work out next to him will only do wonders to his already impressive game.

Maxey is as explosive as they come. He can get his buckets from everywhere on the floor and is a willing and underrated playmaker as well. While Harden and Joel Embiid get all the attention, he can mess around and put up 25+ a night with ease.