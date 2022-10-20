Its just the beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, however, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey knows this one could be special. Thanks to an astonishing James Harden performance in the season opening week.

The 2022-2023 NBA Season brings new expectations, new dreams, as well as new hyped players. This is usually the case for James Harden every single season since he's been an NBA Player. As the Philadelphia 76ers' front office have placed their efforts in building a championship contender team, the 33-year-old needs to deliver as soon as possible.

In fact, he's not even alone in that team. He's around the two-time MVP runners-up Joel Embiid, as well as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league with PJ Tucker, who recently signed with the Sixers. And, of course, a very promising young star with Tyrese Maxey.

But, as he is one of the oldest players in the Sixers' roster, and probably the most talented with the ball, James Harden has to believe in himself to live up to the expectations. In fact, Tyrese Maxey already started. He is praising his teammate in every opportunity he can.

NBA News: Tyrese Maxey gets real on James Harden's performance in the start of the season

The opening match of the season against the Boston Celtics could have been a good start for the 2018 MVP award winner. As Harden pulled up 35 points from 9-on-14 Field Goals made and 5-on-9 three point shots made. As well as 8 rebounds and 7 assists, which reminded everyone how good he could be, especially his own teammate the 21-year-old Tyrese Maxey.

“He’s James Harden. I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I know what he can do,” Maxey said. “I’ve seen it on TV, I’ve seen it in real life, I’ve seen it all before. So, I wasn’t surprised, other than when he hit the shot when he was leaning. I was like, ‘Alright, now he’s just doing everything out here.’ He was great.”

“He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has nothing to prove to anybody, other than to help us win a championship,” Maxey said. “I think that’s all he really cares about: whatever it takes to help us win. If it’s going out there and scoring 35 or going out there and scoring 18 and having 17 assists, he doesn’t really care. He just wants to win.”