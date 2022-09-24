The Los Angeles Lakers need Anthony Davis to be the best version of himself if they want to stand a chance, according to Vince Carter.

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship with a healthy Anthony Davis. They fell in the first round and missed the playoffs when he wasn't on the floor. So, maybe, he's their most important player, even ahead of LeBron James.

But Davis, as great and impactful as he is, has historically struggled to stay healthy. Magic Johnson called him out and questioned his preparation in the offseason, motivating him to be back better than ever next season.

So, now that he's reportedly ready to be on the floor and dominate again, former NBA star Vince Carter urged him to finally step up and give LeBron some help. That's the only way the Lakers stand a chance in 2022/23.

NBA News: Vince Carter Says Anthony Davis Is Key For The Lakers

"He is huge to this puzzle for the Lakers because LeBron can beat box office if Anthony Davis is carrying the load," Carter said on his podcast. "LeBron doesn't feel like he has to do it all and exert all the time like when you need a bucket, when you need it to be LeBron. But it shouldn't have to be that every night for 82 games when you have a Anthony Davis with the potential."

"I think he's been humbled now and I think he's hungry. I think he understands the dynamic of being a Laker," Carter added. "He's been in playoff games. He understands what it takes and the level of focus and I think guys who should be in the league. I'm gonna use Carmelo, for example, who should be in the league, had to sit out. Yeah, they're gonna respond. These guys are taking advantage of that opportunity. So I think he'll be fine."

Davis is one of the best two-way players of all time. He's younger than LeBron and was supposed to lead the franchise when he's gone. So, hopefully, he'll finally put his injury woes behind, and be ready to carry the torch.