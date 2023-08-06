After years of struggling, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally looked like a competitive team last season. Rob Pelinka made the right moves just in time, and the team ended up having a deep playoff run, in which they beat Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James and company took down the Dubs in the Western Conference semifinals, setting up a meeting with the Denver Nuggets to have a shot at the championship. However, they couldn’t stop Nikola Jokic’s side.

Even so, that campaign left many positives for the Lakers. Austin Reaves’ evolution, for instance, has given a lot to talk about around the league as the guard made many admirers, including Kerr.

Steve Kerr heaps massive praise on Austin Reaves

“He fits in wherever we put him; that’s the beauty of Austin,” Kerr said. “He’s a connector. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s physical, shoots and passes it. Just so poised out there all the time. He’s a guy who enhances any lineup that he plays with. Mainly, it’s just better to have him on your team than to have him on the other team. That’s what I would say about Austin.

“One of the fun things with this endeavor is that you really get to know guys who you’ve competed against and admired, but then you really get to know their games. Just feel, vision, awareness, and understanding of the game. The ball just goes to the right spot, the right cut is made.”

Reaves is now working under Kerr’s tutelage ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Team USA, who hopes to win its first championship since 2014. The tournament will take place between August 25 and September 10, with the USA sharing Group C alongside Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand.