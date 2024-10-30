NBA News: Warriors coach Steve Kerr shares reasons for moving Jonathan Kuminga to bench vs. Pelicans

NBA’s Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr explains the adjustments to his lineup after benching Jonathan Kuminga against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Steve Kerr, coach of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, has explained the reasons behind his decision to remove Jonathan Kuminga from the starting lineup in the recent game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kerr opted to change the Warriors’ starting lineup due to injuries to Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. In addition to replacing the injured players, he decided to remove Kuminga from the starting five, a decision that generated some controversy.

Despite Steve Kerr‘s decision, Kuminga had a strong performance in the game against the Pelicans, scoring 17 points, grabbing 3 rebounds, dishing out 3 assists, making 2 steals, and blocking a shot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coach explained that he wanted to create more space on the court and believed Kuminga would have a greater impact coming off the bench. “Without Steph and Wiggs, I didn’t want to start Trayce [Jackson-Davis], Draymond [Green], and JK,” Kerr said after the game, according to ESPN. “I wanted a little more spacing. I knew it would be a JK game. I knew he would play a lot … this is just about combinations and getting a bit more spacing on the floor to start. All it is, is shuffling the lineup to try to get the right five-man grouping out there.”

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors slam dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Chase Center on October 29, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Tension between Kerr and Kuminga

In the past, there has been some tension between Kerr and Kuminga, especially after a game against the Denver Nuggets in January, when Kuminga expressed frustration about his limited playing time.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors Draymond Green delivers optimistic injury update on Stephen Curry

However, Kuminga has shown a professional attitude and has accepted the coach’s decision. “It wasn’t my decision,” Kuminga said Tuesday. “I got a text, this is how it’s going to go, this is who it’s going to be, and I went with it. What am I supposed to do … ask why I’m not starting? This is the coach’s decision, and we will follow what he’s going to do.”

Advertisement

Kuminga’s future with the Warriors

The young forward will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, making his future with the Warriors uncertain. His relationship with Kerr could influence his decision to stay with the Golden State Warriors.