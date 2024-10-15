Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry important injury update ahead of Lakers clash

Ahead of a major preseason matchup in the NBA, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made his stance clear before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

By Matías Persuh

The NBA season is about to begin, and teams are finalizing their preparations in the last preseason games. The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers in a high-profile matchup, and ahead of the game, it was star Stephen Curry who hinted at his presence on the court.

Last Friday, in what was a 109-106 victory for Steve Kerr‘s squad against the Sacramento Kings, Curry got his finger caught in a rival’s jersey and was seen in serious pain, forcing him to leave the game in the first half.

Fortunately for the Bay Area fans, it was Curry himself who confirmed that he will be present for the matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers: “You feel it, but I can play,” he said of the injury, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I can’t re-injure it unless I do something crazy, so I’m fine.”

Advertisement

The game in Las Vegas will be the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Lakers, serving as their final two appearances before the NBA season begins.

Advertisement

Another player making his return to Steve Kerr’s squad is none other than Draymond Green, who also missed the game against the Detroit Pistons, where the Warriors emerged victorious with a score of 111-93.

NBA News: Former NBA All-Star harshly criticizes Lakers for drafting LeBron James&#039; son Bronny

see also

NBA News: Former NBA All-Star harshly criticizes Lakers for drafting LeBron James' son Bronny

Could LeBron James have joined the Warriors?

Although it was just a rumor that never materialized, there were times when the idea of LeBron James potentially joining the Warriors circulated. Surprisingly, it was Anthony Davis who weighed in on the situation.

Advertisement

“I don’t think it affected anything [but] I think that might’ve been the first time that [LeBron James has] been in trade talks in his career,” Davis said. “It didn’t impact our team. It was definitely strange to hear, in the sense that it was the first time he’d ever been discussed in a trade.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Deion Sanders sends clear message to Shedeur, Colorado players about painful loss to Kansas State
College Football

Deion Sanders sends clear message to Shedeur, Colorado players about painful loss to Kansas State

MLB News: Luis Severino makes hilarious admission ahead of Game 3 with the Mets
MLB

MLB News: Luis Severino makes hilarious admission ahead of Game 3 with the Mets

NBA News: Sixers coach Nurse delivers update on Embiid's availability ahead of opening game vs Bucks
NBA

NBA News: Sixers coach Nurse delivers update on Embiid's availability ahead of opening game vs Bucks

NCAAF News: Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders makes major admission after loss against Kansas State
College Football

NCAAF News: Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders makes major admission after loss against Kansas State

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo