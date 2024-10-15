NBA News: Warriors star Stephen Curry important injury update ahead of Lakers clash

Ahead of a major preseason matchup in the NBA, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made his stance clear before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA season is about to begin, and teams are finalizing their preparations in the last preseason games. The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers in a high-profile matchup, and ahead of the game, it was star Stephen Curry who hinted at his presence on the court.

Last Friday, in what was a 109-106 victory for Steve Kerr‘s squad against the Sacramento Kings, Curry got his finger caught in a rival’s jersey and was seen in serious pain, forcing him to leave the game in the first half.

Fortunately for the Bay Area fans, it was Curry himself who confirmed that he will be present for the matchup against LeBron James and the Lakers: “You feel it, but I can play,” he said of the injury, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I can’t re-injure it unless I do something crazy, so I’m fine.”

The game in Las Vegas will be the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Lakers, serving as their final two appearances before the NBA season begins.

Another player making his return to Steve Kerr’s squad is none other than Draymond Green, who also missed the game against the Detroit Pistons, where the Warriors emerged victorious with a score of 111-93.

Could LeBron James have joined the Warriors?

Although it was just a rumor that never materialized, there were times when the idea of LeBron James potentially joining the Warriors circulated. Surprisingly, it was Anthony Davis who weighed in on the situation.

“I don’t think it affected anything [but] I think that might’ve been the first time that [LeBron James has] been in trade talks in his career,” Davis said. “It didn’t impact our team. It was definitely strange to hear, in the sense that it was the first time he’d ever been discussed in a trade.”