After the Game 7 win for the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown is prepared already to play against the Miami Heat for the Eastern Conference Finals series set to start on Tuesday May 17.

Right after the Boston Celtics knocked the Milwaukee Bucks out of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Jaylen Brown stated how tough physically and mentally was this Second Round series for him and his team. However, he also said they are already preparing themselves for the Eastern Conference Finals series against Miami Heat.

"I expect nothing less than a great battle (against Miami Heat)" Brown said. "Team full of dogs, guys that don't give up, guys that don't give anything" he added. The Boston Celtics are going to play their 37th Eastern Conference Finals series, set to start on Tuesday May 17.

The Boston franchise have played half of the Eastern Conference Finals since the NBA was founded. They have won 21 Eastern Conference titles. The last time they won was back in the 2009-10 season, in a 4-2 game series against the Orlando Magic. Then, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals in a 4-3 game series.

Jaylen Brown expects a battle against Miami Heat for the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

Jaylen Brown will play for the 4th time the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics. He has lost the three previous Eastern Conference Finals series he made an appearence. His first Conference Finals series was in his rookie season, back in the 2016-17 season when the Boston Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavalieres in a 4-1 game series.

In the 2017-18 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after they won against the Philadelphia 76ers in a 4-1 game series, this was Jayson Tatum's rookie season. Then, the Boston Celtics lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers again in a 4-3 game series. In the 2018-19 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 4-1 game series in the Second Round.

Then, in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics won against the Toronto Raptors in the Semifinals, but failed again in the Conference Finals against the Miami Heat in a 4-2 game series. In the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs the Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat once again.