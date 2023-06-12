NBA Ring 2023 Value: How Much Does An NBA Championship Ring Cost?

The NBA began using championship rings from 1969 onwards, but it wasn’t until the 1980s that rings became highly popular.

A ring can cost a lot if the owner of that ring is a super star like Michael Jordan or Bill Russell who won 11 rings during his playing career.

Other rings are not worth the same since they were won by less famous players or just recently won the championship.

How Much Does An NBA Championship Ring Cost?

NBA Championship rings cost between $50,000 and $100,000, but it all depends on the design as some rings are heavier than others and have more gold and diamonds.

The Raptors won the NBA title in 2019 and they had rings valued at $100,000 for the players while other team members received rings that cost a little less.

In addition, replicas that are made by jewelers can be purchased by fans for $1,000 – $5,000 and have the same design as the players’ ring.