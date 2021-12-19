Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report took a deep look into some of the biggest contenders in the NBA and proposed how to fix their issues. Check them out here.

There’s always something going on in the NBA. Whether it’s Kyrie Irving making the news for whatever reason or Ben Simmons asking to be traded, a day doesn’t go by without some controversy.

The trade deadline is zooming in and, even though it may still seem pretty early in the season, some teams have already given up. That’s why some contenders need to make the most of the chance to fix some of their issues.

With that in mind, Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report took a deep look at most contenders to try and find a trade that could fix their woes once and for all. Here, we’ll discuss his alternatives for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Rumors: 3 Trades That Could Fix Contenders

Philadelphia 76ers

The Trade: Ben Simmons and Furkan Korkmaz to San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray, Thaddeus Young, Doug McDermott, and 2022 first-round pick (top-five protected)

It’s clear that the Philadelphia 76ers need someone who can play defense now that Ben Simmons won’t suit up for them. Tyrese Maxey has blossomed as a scorer and playmaker but he just can’t get a stop.

The San Antonio Spurs have been interested in Simmons for quite some time now and could try and build around him, as he looks tailor-made for Gregg Popovich’s system. Dejounte Murray needs to join a contender right away and he’d the ultimate glue guy for Doc Rivers.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Trade: Kendrick Nunn to Indiana Pacers for Justin Holiday

The biggest problem with the Los Angeles Lakers is that they don’t have any tradeable assets right now. They don’t want to move Talen Horton-Tucker and no one will take Russell Westbrook’s massive deal.

But with this minor move, the Lakers would get a versatile 3-and-D wing that can play and guard multiple positions and knock down shots from deep. The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, could give Nunn an audition to become their new starting point guard.

Brooklyn Nets

The Trade: Joe Harris, Nic Claxton, and Cam Thomas to Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis

The Brooklyn Nets have fared pretty well without Kyrie Irving. But, in reality, it’s obvious that they need more scoring, especially with James Harden struggling to get to the line. Domantas Sabonis wants out of Indiana, so they should inquire about him.

The Pacers could later flip Joe Harris to a contender, while Nic Claxton has the potential to be one of the best rim protectors in the league. Add Cam Thomas into the mix and the Pacers would have one of the most promising young scorers in the Association as well.