The Los Angeles Lakers still need to make more moves. So here, we talk about three under-the-radar free agents that could help them turn things around next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the play-in tournament last season. The Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook was a rare sight on the court, as two of them struggled with injuries throughout the campaign.

Some questioned Rob Pelinka after putting together an aging roster with not so many shooters around their stars. Those doubts were proven right from day one of the season, as most of their veterans dealt with nagging pains more often than not.

That's why the Lakers need to get younger, faster, and more athletic for this season. Owner Jeanie Buss vowed to make more moves before training camp, so here are three players she should consider signing.

3. Jarrett Culver

Jarrett Culver's career hasn't really taken off after being taken 6th overall back in 2019. But it's not like he's been in a position to succeed, either, playing for two teams locked at his position. He's still young, athletic, and a very good defender who may only need a change of scenery to be at his best.

While not a good shooter, Culver can defend both guard spots and some small forwards as well, and the Lakers' perimeter defense could never recover from the loss of Alex Caruso. They brought out the best in Malik Monk and could do the same with another former lottery pick.

2. Carmelo Anthony

Yeah, we know what you're thinking: Why would they sign Carmelo Anthony if they want to get younger? Well, C'mon guys, it's Melo we're talking about. Even at his age and in a lesser role, he still was one of the few bright spots on their offense last season, and he's a certified bucket-getter still.

Anthony wasn't to blame for the Lakers' struggles. He's not much of a defender and will only get slower with time, but he was one of the few guys they could trust to make a shot down the stretch all season long. Also, who wouldn't want to see him win an NBA championship once and for all?

1. Shaquille Harrison

Shaquille Harrison's NBA journey has been tough. But he's coming off dominating in the G-League, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors after averaging 3.3 steals per game. He also put up 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and one three-pointer per game on 52.0% from the floor.

Harrison is an elite on-ball defender and a ball-hawk. The Lakers could surely use a guy willing to dive for the ball or run through screens on every single possession, just like Gary Payton II did for the Warriors or how Caruso used to do for them. His NBA résumé may not be impressive, but he's earned another shot at the league.