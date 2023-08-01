James Harden has been with the Philadelphia 76ers for only a year and a half, but it looks like he’s made up his mind: The Beard submitted a trade request ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

At 33, Harden doesn’t seem to be interested in running things back with the Sixers and instead looks determined to join the Los Angeles Clippers, who also aim to contend next year.

But of course, Philly reportedly had no intention of parting with Harden this offseason. According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the 76ers are only accepting Harden’s desire because of his great relationship with Daryl Morey, but only if his suitors meet their demands.

Sixers let Harden’s suitors know their asking price

(Transcript via Sixers Wire)

“I think the Sixers have been pretty clear in that they’re going to entertain conversations for James Harden because he has asked them to and Daryl Morey’s relationship with James Harden goes back so far and they’ve done a lot of things together in this league that he feels like he owes it to him to entertain trade conversations.

But he’s also made it very clear we’re not going to trade James Harden for anything less than a player that they think puts them on the same percentage to win a championship and in Philly, they have this ‘What is your percentage to win a championship with the roster that you have?’ So that’s either a player comes back for James that helps them get there or a package that they can then use to get a player like that. And as you know, that’s hard to get. I don’t think they’re in any hurry to do that when they have interest from the Clippers and a couple other teams, but nothing that’s blown them away.“

Harden is still the kind of player that is hard to replace, which is why the Sixers won’t let him go so easily. Maybe it’s just a matter of time before the guard gets what he wants, but it won’t come cheap for his suitors.