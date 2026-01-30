76ers’ Joel Embiid fires back and sends warning to front office amid trade rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are experiencing a resurgence, posting positive results again as they climb back into the NBA standings and re-enter the playoff conversation. With a roster capable of competing at a high level, Joel Embiid is fully aware of the team’s potential and has made it clear that continuity could be key for the remainder of the season.

While the current unit has built modest momentum, putting together a small winning streak, the approaching trade deadline threatens to disrupt that progress. Embiid addressed the situation after a recent game, subtly sending a message to the 76ers’ front office about the importance of keeping the core intact as the franchise pushes forward.

“Obviously, we’ve been ducking the tax the last couple of years,” Embiid said. “So hopefully we’ll keep the same team. I love all the guys who are in here. I think we’ve got a shot.” His comments reflected both confidence in the locker room and a desire for stability as Philadelphia aims to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Embiid added regarding potential deadline moves. “But I hope that we’ll get a chance just to go out and compete because we’ve got a good group of guys in this locker room, the vibes are great. Hopefully we think about improving the team at the deadline, because we got a chance.”

Last game for the 76ers

The 76ers recorded a hard-fought 113–111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, powered by standout performances from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With the victory, Philadelphia improved to a 26–21 record and climbed to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, reinforcing the idea that the team is trending in the right direction.

The win over Sacramento served as evidence of the 76ers’ ability to compete under pressure. Even though the Kings have struggled for consistency in the NBA Western Conference, Philadelphia showed resilience and composure in crucial stretches of the game.

After a shaky close to the third quarter, Tyrese Maxey finished with 40 points and eight assists on 12-of-18 shooting, while Joel Embiid added 37 points, five rebounds, and eight assists. Their combined effort ultimately secured the victory and highlighted why the 76ers remain a dangerous team when their stars perform at an elite level.