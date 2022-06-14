The Golden State Warriors have the highest payroll in the NBA. That's why they may need to part ways with at least one of their stars in the offseason.

The Golden State Warriors are paying a record $170 million in luxury tax. That takes their payroll north of $346 million. And while the ownership and front office is glad to pay that after all the revenue they've generated during their title runs, salary cap rules may give them hell very soon.

Jordan Poole is eligible to sign a five-year, $190 million extension. He broke out this season and became one of the league's most explosive scorers and their second-best offensive player, so they can't afford to let him walk.

But that means they'll have to dig somewhere else to clear the cap to retain him. James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody are all a part of the team's future and don't make enough money to solve this issue. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three stars the Warriors could look to trade this summer.

NBA Rumors: 3 Stars Warriors Could Be Forced To Trade

3. Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has finally proved his worth in this league. He's balled out in his two seasons with the Warriors, becoming an elite defender and a much more efficient scorer. But he's making way too much money.

Don't get me wrong; he's shown that he should get another big payday in the offseason. Then again, he's set to make more than $33 million next year and will be a free agent after, so the Dubs could be forced to make a tough decision.

2. Draymond Green

Draymond Green has been the heart and soul of the Warriors for years. He's their leader on the court, an extension of Steve Kerr on the hardwood, and their most versatile defender. But he can't score to save his life anymore.

Moreover, he was far from his usual lockdown defender in the NBA Finals, and that could be a sign of decline. He's not getting any younger and is poised to make more than $25 million. Trading him could allow them to keep Wiggins and stay younger and more athletic.

1. Klay Thompson

Hey, we've seen crazier things happen, and this is a ruthless business. The Warriors stood by Klay Thompson throughout his long rehab, and he lives and dies for the organization, but that doesn't mean he's entirely safe.

Thompson will make over $40 million next season and he's not been the same since coming back from injury. The front office has always vowed their support for him, and it would be a very tough decision to make. But, again, we've seen crazier things happen.