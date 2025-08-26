NBA Rumors: Another team reportedly enters the race to sign free agent Malik Beasley

Earlier this month, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Malik Beasley’s attorney announced the guard was no longer the subject of a federal gambling investigation. Since then, interest in the sharpshooter has grown across the league.

The Knicks, Cavaliers, Pacers, and Pistons were all previously reported as showing strong interest in Beasley. However, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Minnesota Timberwolves have recently reached out to Beasley’s camp.

“The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have recently touched base on Malik Beasley, along with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Beasley is no stranger to Minnesota, having spent three seasons with the Timberwolves. He posted the highest scoring averages of his career there, putting up 20.7 points per game in 2019–20 and 19.6 the following season. After a third year in Minnesota, he was traded to the Utah Jazz in the deal that brought Rudy Gobert to the Wolves.

Malik Beasley #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up before the start of a preseason game. (David Berding/Getty Images)

According to Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors, the Timberwolves could offer Beasley more than a minimum-salary deal using the taxpayer mid-level exception, as they currently have 13 players under contract and are operating about $5.9 million below the second tax apron.

Beasley is coming off a career year with the Pistons, where he set a franchise record with 212 made three-pointers while shooting 41.6 percent from deep. He appeared in all 82 games, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest.

Cleveland’s interest could intensify

The Cavaliers may have added urgency in the Beasley sweepstakes. Earlier today, the team announced that Max Strus will miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery on his left foot due to a Jones fracture suffered during offseason training. Strus is expected to be sidelined for three to four months, potentially making Beasley an even bigger target for Cleveland.