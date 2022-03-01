With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling to be at their best, they could try and move one of their biggest pieces in Anthony Davis. Check what it would take for that.

The Los Angeles Lakers had not one but two chances to have a better roster. They passed on Buddy Hield and traded for Russell Westbrook instead; and failed to sign DeMar DeRozan as a free agent.

Those moves have backfired badly for Rob Pelinka and Frank Vogel. The team has failed to live up to the task and they're not even a lock to make the play-in tournament by the end of the season.

That's why some insiders believe that it's time the Lakers consider parting ways with one of their most valuable assets in Anthony Davis. And the one team he'd be glad to be traded to is non-other than the Chicago Bulls.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To The Chicago Bulls

(Transcript via Heavy)

"Chicago is the one place I can see AD saying, ‘OK, if you are going to trade me, send me home.’ He has always wanted to play for the Bulls. That is not a big secret. He wants to do something for his city. If you are Chicago, I do not see how you don’t make an offer, at least feel it out.

But you would have to send DeMar DeRozan back. Plus I’d say either Pat Williams or Coby White. and if it is White, then a draft pick, too. I think that is something that would at least have a chance because the Lakers can say, ‘Well he wanted to go home,’ then let his injuries be Chicago’s problem. I like DeRozan and LeBron together, you get Coby White and you flip the pick for a vet? It is not a bad deal for the Lakers, either."

This trade would give the Lakers enough assets to revamp their roster before LeBron James' contract expires. It would also give the Bulls the hometown hero they've been craving for since Derrick Rose.