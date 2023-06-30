Bruce Brown recently won an NBA Championship and that made him a possible free agent as soon as the Finals were over and as the experts predicted it happened, he will now play in a new team in the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

With Brown’s departure, the Denver Nuggets lose one of their key players, he played a single season for them but that was more than enough to become a player desired by other franchises like the Pacers.

Bruce Brown posted strong career highest numbers during his only season with the Nuggets, 11.5 points per game, 28.5 minutes played per game, .758 free throws and a total of 80 regular season games that helped the franchise reach the finals.

How much will the Indiana Pacers pay Bruce Brown?

According to sources such as ESPN, CBS and other reports, Bruce Brown is expected to play for two years with the Indiana Pacers and his contract will be $45,000,000 during those two seasons, which translates to an average annual salary of $22,500,000.

The Indiana Pacers have not played in the postseason since the 2020-2021 season when they lost the First Round 4-0 against the Miami Heat, and the worst thing is that since 2013 the Pacers have not played in the Conference finals.

It is likely that Bruce Brown has decided to leave Denver for the big pay day that the Pacers are offering him since with the Nuggets he only had a player option of a little over $6m.